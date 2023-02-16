Leonard E. Berkstresser, Jr., 88, passed peacefully Feb. 1, 2023, at 9:40 a.m. at his residence in Fallbrook, California. Len was born Dec. 13, 1935, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to the late Leonard E. Berkstresser, Sr. and Lois M. Berkstresser of Fulton County, Pennsylvania

Following his graduation from Richland Area High School, Len was hired by National Cash Register (NCR). A pioneer in the computer industry, he was trained as a cash register repairman for NCR, quickly becoming a Senior Systems Analyst, for which he traveled over the world.

He had a very successful career, allowing him to...