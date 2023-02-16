Molloy participates in Emerson Stage production of 'Paris'

BOSTON, Mass. – Ozzy Molloy from Bonsall participated in Emerson Stage's production of “Paris,” Jan. 26-29 in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater at Emerson College in Boston.

Paris features Emmie, one of the only Black people living in Paris, Vermont. The play touches on isolation and invisibility.

Molloy, class of 2026, served as assistant production supervisor for the play and is majoring in Stage and Production Management.

