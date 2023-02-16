Therapy dogs gaining approval by FUESD board

A photo of Sandy can be seen on La Paloma Elementary's website, https://lap.fuesd.org/. Village News/Courtesy photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Therapy dogs will soon be welcome at schools in the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District. Brian Morris, assistant superintendent of human resources, presented the first reading of a "Therapy Animals at School" resolution at the Feb. 6 board meeting.

Alida Leonard, speech therapist at La Paloma Elementary – accompanied by her dog Sandy – also shared at the meeting. Leonard had been bringing Sandy to the school the past three years after the dog was certified by Pet Partners as a therapy dog. At a board meeting in October, Leonard explained t...