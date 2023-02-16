Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Listening sessions scheduled to ensure local access to new CalAIM services

 
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:12pm



Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is hosting two community listening sessions to review new services for Medi-Cal members with complex health and social needs and gather community input on how those services should be implemented.

The two virtual sessions will share an overview of the new Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports offered through the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative.

“These sessions will help identify some of the challenges people are experiencing and point...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

