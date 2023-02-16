Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Southwest Healthcare to host Women's Health Expo

 
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 7:20pm



RIVERSIDE COUNTY – Southwest Healthcare which includes Temecula Valley Hospital, Rancho Springs Hospital and Inland Valley Hospital, is hosting the Women’s Health Expo on Thursday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pechanga Resort and Casino Summit Ballroom.

The event will feature education of the heart, stroke, nutrition, and gynecological health for women. The event is just $10 per person to attend and features a fabulous Pechanga lunch provided for all attendees. Registration is required and can be completed at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/temecula-valley-hospital-womens-exp...



