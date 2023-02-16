Chamber plans events into March

Last updated 2/15/2023 at 6:48pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned. They are:

Friday, Feb. 17 – After Hours Networking at Village Roots Deli & Taproom, 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Dinner Mob at Harry’s Sports Bar & Grill, 5 p.m.

Monday, March 6 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber, 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 9 – SunUpper at Care-Rite Vocational Services, 9 a.m.

Monday, March 13 – Educational Seminar presented by Rosenstein & Associates –

Employment Law Workshop at Chamber, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 15 – SunDowner hosted by Fallbrook Historical Society, 5:30 p.m.

F...