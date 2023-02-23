TrueCare™ adds pediatric dental clinic for North County communities

OCEANSIDE – TrueCare™ has opened a new pediatric dental clinic in Oceanside to serve the communities of North County. Located at the community health center’s Mission Mesa campus, Suite 100, at 2210 Mesa Drive, the pediatric dental site provides quality care to children of all ages in a kid-friendly environment.

TrueCare’s new pediatric dental program delivers preventive, maintenance, and restorative dental health care. Treatments include routine exams and cleanings, cavity fillings, extractions, fluoride treatments, sealants, deep cleanings, and more.

The clinic’s innovative...