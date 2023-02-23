Annual Firefighter Boot Drive helps support local burn survivors

Firefighter Rich Berry is ready to accept donations at the Ammunition and Mission roads' intersection during the 2020 "Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute" Firefighter Boot Drive; this year's drive is on March 9.

SAN DIEGO – On Thursday, March 9, local firefighters will take to the streets for the Burn Institute's Annual Firefighter Boot Drive. Hundreds of uniformed firefighters will be stationed at intersections across the county to collect donations for the Burn Institute's fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services.

This year the institute continues to expand ways to give to ensure the safety of the first responders and community. Banners with QR codes will hang at participating fire stations throughout the month of March promoting the Firefighter Boot Drive. The bann...