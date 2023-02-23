Library High School celebrates Class of 2023

The Library High School program is free and open to San Diego County residents who are at least 19 years old. Village News/Courtesy photo

Katie Cadiao

County of San Diego Communications Office

More than two dozen San Diegans donned their caps and gowns Saturday, Jan. 28, to accept their high school diplomas. They recently completed the Library High School program and earned their degree entirely online.

Started in 2016, the Library High School program has graduated 131 San Diegans. The program is free and open to San Diego County residents who are at least 19 years old.

Library High School is nationally recognized and courses can be completed at the student's own pace in as little as five months or up to 18 months.

For m...