Fungus and fertilizer in the rose garden

Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

Boy, has it been crazy weather? Depending on your location – or more specifically, that of your garden – you may have experienced frost damage to your roses and tender young plants recently. Keep an eye on your roses: If you see that frost has actually killed new growth that came out after pruning, you may need to reprune, making your cuts just above the next outward-facing bud down the cane. But don't be too hasty – wait until the threat of frost damage has likely passed.

The thing is, even gardens in the same general vicinity may have different ef...