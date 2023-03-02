Warriors stopped in rugby championship match

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys rugby team played in the Southern California Interscholastic Rugby Federation’s championship match, but Cathedral Catholic won the championship with a 45-0 victory Feb. 24 at Cathedral.

“We did lose in the championship game, but taking that second place, being in the championship game, was a good experience for us,” said Fallbrook coach Sierra Arteaga.

Arteaga was a Fallbrook High School senior and a player for the Warriors’ rugby team in 2015 when Fallbrook last played in a championship match. “This was a huge ye...