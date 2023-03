Julie Reeder and Debbie Ramsey

Betty Mae Rockwell, better known as “Kewpie” was born in 1920 in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in the small town of Elgin, Illinois. She said her father nicknamed her “Kewpie” as a baby because she looked like the little Kewpie dolls that were sold at the fair.

At some point she worked in the Elgin watch facto...