Heavy drinking and March Madness celebrations
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:19pm
Nickolaus Hayes
Special to the Village News
March Madness is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. Fans and students witness some of the best up-and-coming basketball talents in the nation.
However, it is also a sure bet that for every tip-off during the tournament, students and fans are consuming excessive amounts of alcohol. There are tailgate parties, bar or house viewing parties, and post-game celebrations, often with a single-minded purpose, to drink alcohol.
It can be challenging to avoid heavy drinking during March Madness, but there are practical approaches that an...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)