Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Heavy drinking and March Madness celebrations

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:19pm



Nickolaus Hayes

Special to the Village News

March Madness is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. Fans and students witness some of the best up-and-coming basketball talents in the nation.

However, it is also a sure bet that for every tip-off during the tournament, students and fans are consuming excessive amounts of alcohol. There are tailgate parties, bar or house viewing parties, and post-game celebrations, often with a single-minded purpose, to drink alcohol.

It can be challenging to avoid heavy drinking during March Madness, but there are practical approaches that an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023