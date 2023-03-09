Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BWC celebrates 43 years, names Big Heart winner

 
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:54pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

BWC member Jacky Nutter is the recipient of the 2023 BWC Big Heart Award.

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman's Club honored member Jacky Nutter with the club's annual Big Heart Award at the February general meeting. The BWC president and a committee of three selected Nutter based on her kindness, giving hours of time to the club and overall helping whenever there is a need.

Nutter belonged to the club from 1990-1994 and then again from 2004 to the present time. Her dedication as a volunteer and spirit of friendship are genuine acts of compassion and service. She was a Hospice Care volunteer from 2008-2018.

Her volunteer role as club parliamentarian, program chair, ame...



