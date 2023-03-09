Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FPUD increases board member per diem

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District board approved a 5% increase in the per diem pay board members receive.

The directors had been receiving $121.55 for each meeting. The board’s 5-0 vote Feb. 27 increased that amount to $127.63. Per diem payments are given for each meeting involving FPUD business, but a director may not be paid for more than 10 meetings in a month.

FPUD's Administrative Code stipulates that per diem pay is to be reviewed annually, and any increase is limited to 5%. A recommended increase requires a public hearing to be set, and the i...



