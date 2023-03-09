Parents want election, not appointment, to high school board

Conservatives decry 'inappropriate book' in library

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

There’s controversy brewing with school board politics, once again, in Fallbrook. While things have calmed in the elementary district, some parents in the Fallbrook Union High School District are unhappy over the appointment of Jim Dooley, who placed second in the November election to the seat vacated by the winner.

Conservative Courtney Hilborn won the Area 1 contest but resigned a week after being sworn in. Paul Christensen, on a conservative slate with Hilborn, was elected to represent Area 3. Area 2, which covers the southern part of Camp Pendl...