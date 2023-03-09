Sheriff's Log

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:52pm

Feb. 22

900 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Simple

5400 blk Villa Dr. Report of fraud - Forgery of false checks/records/certificates

5900 blk Rio Valle Dr. Theft - Grand - From vehicle

Feb. 23

5500 blk Mission Rd. Homicide - Murder - 2 arrests made

2300 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Traffic stop - 2 arrests made for possession of burglary tools, possession of I.D. of 10 or more persons with intent to defraud

Feb. 24

2600 blk Olive Hill Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

200 blk N. Wisconsin Ave. Petty theft

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

700 blk E. Elder St. Petty theft

Feb. 25

500 blk Ammunition Rd. Battery - Simple - Arrest made for willful cruelty to child with apparent minor injury/death

600 blk De Luz Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with apparent minor injury

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - $400 or less

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Recovery of stolen vehicle

600 blk E. Elder St. Missing person - Adult

Feb. 26

3300 blk Via Alta Mira Vandalism - $400 or more

200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - From vehicle

1700 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial

Feb. 27

4700 blk Pala Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft

Camino Del Rey @ Via Mariposa Domestic violence - Battery - Spouse/exspouse/date/etc. - Arrest made

400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - Vehicle - Vandalism - $400 or more

795 blk W. Fallbrook St. Battery - Simple - 2 arrests made

Feb. 28

2700 blk E. Mission Rd. Disturbance - Family - Domestic violence incident

31900 blk Del Cielo Este Domestic violence - Spouse/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

300 blk N. Main Ave. Intentional cruelty to animals - Grand theft - Over $900 - Arrest made

3900 blk Reche Rd. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses - Over $950

March 1

29800 blk Margale Ln. Welfare check - Misc. incidents