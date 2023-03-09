Sheriff's Log
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:52pm
Feb. 22
900 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Simple
5400 blk Villa Dr. Report of fraud - Forgery of false checks/records/certificates
5900 blk Rio Valle Dr. Theft - Grand - From vehicle
Feb. 23
5500 blk Mission Rd. Homicide - Murder - 2 arrests made
2300 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Traffic stop - 2 arrests made for possession of burglary tools, possession of I.D. of 10 or more persons with intent to defraud
Feb. 24
2600 blk Olive Hill Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
200 blk N. Wisconsin Ave. Petty theft
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
700 blk E. Elder St. Petty theft
Feb. 25
500 blk Ammunition Rd. Battery - Simple - Arrest made for willful cruelty to child with apparent minor injury/death
600 blk De Luz Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with apparent minor injury
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Vandalism - $400 or less
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Recovery of stolen vehicle
600 blk E. Elder St. Missing person - Adult
Feb. 26
3300 blk Via Alta Mira Vandalism - $400 or more
200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - From vehicle
1700 blk S. Mission Rd. Burglary - Commercial
Feb. 27
4700 blk Pala Rd. Shoplift - Petty theft
Camino Del Rey @ Via Mariposa Domestic violence - Battery - Spouse/exspouse/date/etc. - Arrest made
400 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Mental health evaluation - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
200 blk Pankey Rd. Burglary - Vehicle - Vandalism - $400 or more
795 blk W. Fallbrook St. Battery - Simple - 2 arrests made
Feb. 28
2700 blk E. Mission Rd. Disturbance - Family - Domestic violence incident
31900 blk Del Cielo Este Domestic violence - Spouse/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
300 blk N. Main Ave. Intentional cruelty to animals - Grand theft - Over $900 - Arrest made
3900 blk Reche Rd. Fraud - Obtain money/etc. by false pretenses - Over $950
March 1
29800 blk Margale Ln. Welfare check - Misc. incidents
