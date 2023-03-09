Wanted Fugitive
Last updated 3/10/2023 at 11:54am
Southern California Wanted Fugitives released the following information below.
Reward for information leading to the arrest of:
Miriam Paola Arredondo
DOB: 07/31/1996
Desc: F/H/ Height 5'0" Weight: 114lbs.
Charges: Grand Theft Auto, Possession of Narcotics
Last Seen: Fallbrook, CA
Reference #2460092
Please contact investigators at: (619) 513-9186
Anonymous Tip Line: (951) 218-7799
Call, Text, or Message with any information regarding the location of this Fugitive. All contacts remain anonymous...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)