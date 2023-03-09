Wanted Fugitive

Last updated 3/10/2023 at 11:54am

Southern California Wanted Fugitives released the following information below.

Reward for information leading to the arrest of:

Miriam Paola Arredondo

DOB: 07/31/1996

Desc: F/H/ Height 5'0" Weight: 114lbs.

Charges: Grand Theft Auto, Possession of Narcotics

Last Seen: Fallbrook, CA

Reference #2460092

Please contact investigators at: (619) 513-9186

Anonymous Tip Line: (951) 218-7799

Call, Text, or Message with any information regarding the location of this Fugitive. All contacts remain anonymous

