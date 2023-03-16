Medal of Honor Day service to remember Pittenger

FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21, will be holding their Annual Medal of Honor Day Ceremony on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m., at the Fallbrook Odd Fellows Pioneer Cemetery on the corner of Clemmens Lane and Alturas.

Sgt. William Pittenger was a Medal of Honor Recipient from the Civil War for his participation in the Great Locomotive Chase. Services will be held at his gravesite.

The Fallbrook Chorale will be providing patriotic music to honor the day. The Heritage Girls and Trail Guides will be participating in the program.

The...