Theatre Talk: Lucky Stiff

Bored British shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon (Cody Ingram) ends up in Monte Carlo after inheriting $6 million from his American uncle. Village News/Ken Jacques photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

When an improbable plot merges with a ridiculous circumstance, you can bet "Something Funny's Going On."

Accompanied by the melodious stylings of musical director Terry O'Donnell, bored British shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon (Cody Ingram) trudges back to his rented room on another Friday night wishing for life to change.

His boring life takes a screwball trajectory when an American uncle leaves him $6 million in his will. Of course, there is a caveat.

Madness and mayhem ensue as director Kathy Brombacher sends this wonky cast of...