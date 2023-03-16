Theatre Talk: Lucky Stiff
Last updated 3/16/2023 at 4:46pm
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
When an improbable plot merges with a ridiculous circumstance, you can bet "Something Funny's Going On."
Accompanied by the melodious stylings of musical director Terry O'Donnell, bored British shoe salesman Harry Witherspoon (Cody Ingram) trudges back to his rented room on another Friday night wishing for life to change.
His boring life takes a screwball trajectory when an American uncle leaves him $6 million in his will. Of course, there is a caveat.
Madness and mayhem ensue as director Kathy Brombacher sends this wonky cast of...
