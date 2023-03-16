Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Gourmet dinner raises funds for community

 
Last updated 3/17/2023 at 2:26pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The Gourmet Chefs for the FWC dinner are, from left, Marianne Nolte, Mary Vitrano, Diane Jansen, Lee Johnson and Roxann Clouse.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club enjoyed a fundraising dinner at their clubhouse. Volunteer gourmet chefs made a fabulous five course meal for auction bidders. Dinner included three appetizers, roasted butternut soup, chopped salad, a main course of Filet Medallions and Shrimp Fettuccine and bacon wrapped green beans and lemon trifle dessert.

FWC raises funds to support the local community including scholarships for Fallbrook High School students. Funds are raised via auctions, attic sales, Sees candy fundraisers and rental of the Carriage House on 238 Mission Ave.

