Rainbow approves additional LAFCO deposit
Last updated 3/17/2023Â atÂ 2:16pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
San Diego Countyâ€™s Local Agency Formation Commission requires a deposit to process applications to LAFCO for jurisdictional changes, and the Rainbow Municipal Water District approved an additional deposit amount during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, Rainbow board meeting.
The boardâ€™s 5-0 vote approved the additional payment of $32,648.91, bringing the total Rainbow payment to $245,932.10. Rainbow and the Fallbrook Public Utility District are sharing the processing costs.
â€œWeâ€™re a little disappointed itâ€™s taken so long and the costs keep coming, but weâ...
