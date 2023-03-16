Rainbow approves additional LAFCO deposit

Â

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego Countyâ€™s Local Agency Formation Commission requires a deposit to process applications to LAFCO for jurisdictional changes, and the Rainbow Municipal Water District approved an additional deposit amount during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, Rainbow board meeting.

The boardâ€™s 5-0 vote approved the additional payment of $32,648.91, bringing the total Rainbow payment to $245,932.10. Rainbow and the Fallbrook Public Utility District are sharing the processing costs.

â€œWeâ€™re a little disappointed itâ€™s taken so long and the costs keep coming, but weâ...