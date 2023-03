Rainbow approves additional LAFCO deposit

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission requires a deposit to process applications to LAFCO for jurisdictional changes, and the Rainbow Municipal Water District approved an additional deposit amount during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, Rainbow board meeting.

The board’s 5-0 vote approved the additional payment of $32,648.91, bringing the total Rainbow payment to $245,932.10. Rainbow and the Fallbrook Public Utility District are sharing the processing costs.

“We’re a little disappointed it’s taken so long and the costs keep coming, but we...