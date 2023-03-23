A guide to spring cleaning your home

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

Spring has just begun, so it’s time for spring cleaning.

Though you spend time year-round doing typical housekeeping tasks like washing dishes, dusting and vacuuming, this is a good time to go the extra mile to deep clean and refresh those neglected spots in your home.

Not sure where to begin with your 2023 spring cleaning? Here are five tasks that should be on your radar.

Wash windows and doors

Each door and window needs a good washing inside and out. Be sure to rinse the screens and wipe out the window casings. You should also clean your window...