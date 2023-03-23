Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD selects firm to help find a superintendent

Martin explains expense for Singh settlement is really $163,000

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/24/2023 at 12:35pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District decided at its March 13 board meeting to select the more experienced, more expensive company to search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Candace Singh. Several members of the board said the two private firms were both outstanding, but the nod went to Leadership Associates by a 4-1 vote.

Trustee Ricardo Favela voted for the County Office of Education to handle the search, saying he liked its $8,000 proposal. However, the other four board members voted for Leadership Associates and with i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/24/2023 17:39