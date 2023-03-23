FUESD selects firm to help find a superintendent

Martin explains expense for Singh settlement is really $163,000

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Trustees of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District decided at its March 13 board meeting to select the more experienced, more expensive company to search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Candace Singh. Several members of the board said the two private firms were both outstanding, but the nod went to Leadership Associates by a 4-1 vote.

Trustee Ricardo Favela voted for the County Office of Education to handle the search, saying he liked its $8,000 proposal. However, the other four board members voted for Leadership Associates and with i...