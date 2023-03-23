Vikings boys take second at Hamilton cross country meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The seven small K-8 elementary schools and middle schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County participated in athletic tournaments with a different school hosting a different sport each month. They met in Anza for a March 9 cross country meet which was hosted by Hamilton Elementary School and based at Hamilton High School.

The Vallecitos Elementary School boys placed second with Vallecitos sixth-grader Gerardo Moreno taking second place among the individual boys. “We did well,” said Vallecitos Coach Ray Hanbeck.

Cross country t...