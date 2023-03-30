Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Supervisors approve Old River Road, South Mission Road 35 mph speed limits

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved a 35 mph speed limit for Old River Road between Camino Del Rey and Golf Club Drive and retention of the 35 mph speed limit on South Mission Road from 860 feet south of Pepper Tree Lane to Hill Avenue.

A 4-0 vote March 1, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, approved the first reading and introduction of the speed limit ordinances. A 4-0 vote March 15 with Lawson-Remer absent approved the second reading and adoption.

The new speed limit on Old River Road will become enforceable April 14, although the county’s D...



