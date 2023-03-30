DA is developing new homeless shelter bed app

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced March 14 that her office is addressing the intersection of homelessness and crime by leading the effort to develop technology that can quickly locate suitable shelter beds for individuals experiencing homelessness, improving on the process that’s currently in place.

The proposed technology would mobilize a more efficient county response, providing access to comprehensive and centralized information about the capacity, quantity, and availability of shelter beds and services across the county.

The San Diego County Boa...