Supervisors update CINA

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The most recent update of the County of San Diego’s Capital Improvement Needs Assessment was approved at the March 14 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote approved the CINA, which reflects the county's facilities needs. The approval of the needs assessment itself did not include funding for projects on the list, although the supervisors also directed Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins‑Meyer to determine timing and funding mechanisms to implement the individual projects. Hearings on the county's 2023-24 budget...