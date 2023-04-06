We are heartbroken to announce that Beverley Hazel Birchall passed away on Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 93.

Beverley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Joseph Birchall, and her three sons, Neil Cameron, Mark Birchall and Brian Birchall, as well as two grandsons, Matthew Birchall and Brandon Birchall, and one great-granddaughter, Shelby Birchall.

Born on Dec. 24, 1929, in Los Angeles, Beverley lived in California nearly all her life, leaving only briefly to live in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii before returning to California and making Fallbrook her forever home. She had a warm, inviting...