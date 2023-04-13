Lee wins 100 and 200 at Frontier Conference meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s track and field team began the Legionnaires’ 2023 season March 23 with the season’s initial Frontier Conference cluster meet at The O’Farrell Charter School, and Bonsall junior Jeffrey Lee earned his first-ever win by finishing first in the boys 100-meter dash.

The next Frontier Conference meet April 6 at O’Farrell was Bonsall’s second meet of the season, and Lee won both the boys 100-meter dash and the boys 200-meter dash.

“It was hard. It was competitive. But most importantly I had so much fun,” Lee said. “I’m ve...