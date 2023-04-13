Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lee wins 100 and 200 at Frontier Conference meet

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2023 at 3:15pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s track and field team began the Legionnaires’ 2023 season March 23 with the season’s initial Frontier Conference cluster meet at The O’Farrell Charter School, and Bonsall junior Jeffrey Lee earned his first-ever win by finishing first in the boys 100-meter dash.

The next Frontier Conference meet April 6 at O’Farrell was Bonsall’s second meet of the season, and Lee won both the boys 100-meter dash and the boys 200-meter dash.

“It was hard. It was competitive. But most importantly I had so much fun,” Lee said. “I’m ve...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/13/2023 21:26