Legionnaires dominate first two softball games

 
Last updated 4/13/2023 at 3:19pm

Village News/Andrea Breuninger photo

Bonsall's Christina Bolton runs for home, scoring one of her team's 32 runs in the win over Victory Christian, March 28.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School's softball team is beginning the 2023 season at or above the level where the Legionnaires concluded their 2022 season.

Play for Bonsall this year began March 9 at the Pala Sports Complex, where the Legionnaires play their home games. The season opener was a 24-8 victory over Mountain Empire. Rain prevented subsequent Bonsall competition until March 28, when the Legionnaires hosted Victory Christian and won by a 32-2 margin.

"I'm very proud of our team this year. We have a lot of solid players," said Bonsall coach Emily Casillas.

Bons...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

