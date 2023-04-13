Legionnaires dominate first two softball games
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Bonsall High School's softball team is beginning the 2023 season at or above the level where the Legionnaires concluded their 2022 season.
Play for Bonsall this year began March 9 at the Pala Sports Complex, where the Legionnaires play their home games. The season opener was a 24-8 victory over Mountain Empire. Rain prevented subsequent Bonsall competition until March 28, when the Legionnaires hosted Victory Christian and won by a 32-2 margin.
"I'm very proud of our team this year. We have a lot of solid players," said Bonsall coach Emily Casillas.
