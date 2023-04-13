Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Legionnaires win baseball home opener

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/13/2023 at 3:22pm

Village News/Andrea Breuninger photos

The Bonsall High baseball team poses in front of the scoreboard after their first win of the season, 14-1 over Warner High School.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School's baseball team played two road games before the Legionnaires' first home game of the 2023 season March 28 against Warner High School, and the home opener was also Bonsall's first win of the season.

Infield grounders and high throws gave Warner a run in the top of the first. Bonsall responded with six runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth.

Although the CIF no longer has a 10-run mercy rule for baseball, the CIF enacted a pitch count rule in 2017 which includes a minimum period bef...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/13/2023 21:26