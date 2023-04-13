Legionnaires win baseball home opener

The Bonsall High baseball team poses in front of the scoreboard after their first win of the season, 14-1 over Warner High School.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School's baseball team played two road games before the Legionnaires' first home game of the 2023 season March 28 against Warner High School, and the home opener was also Bonsall's first win of the season.

Infield grounders and high throws gave Warner a run in the top of the first. Bonsall responded with six runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second, two in the third, and three in the fourth.

Although the CIF no longer has a 10-run mercy rule for baseball, the CIF enacted a pitch count rule in 2017 which includes a minimum period bef...