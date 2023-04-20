Theatre Talk: What to see around the county
Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News
You won't want to miss "The Bodyguard." It's playing at The Welk Resort Theatre, 8860 Lawrence Welk Dr. Plus, it has all of the great music from the original movie, too. Since it only runs on weekends, book early. Grab your gal pals and bring tissues. For tickets, dates and times, visit http//sandiegotickets.com or https://tickets.thewelksandiego.com/ or call 760-749-3182. It may just be the sexiest show this season.
San Diego Symphony is opening at the Rady Shell this summer with Diana Ross and John Legend. Go to www.sdsymphony.org...
