Village News

Cupa Days will return to Pala

 
Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:16pm

Aztec dancers perform a variety of traditional dances during the 2021 Cupa Days event in Pala. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Since 1974, the Pala Tribe has held a Cupa Days event, which will return to the Cupa Cultural Center on the Pala reservation May 6-7.

"It is tiring for two days to be the MC, but it is a lot of fun," said past and likely 2023 master of ceremonies Eric Ortega, who is a member of the Pala Tribal Council and is the assistant station manager for Pala Rez Radio.

Cupa Days will include cultural entertainment, native crafts, and peon. Peon is a game played by two teams of four men apiece along with a referee. One team at each time has four white bones and four bl...



