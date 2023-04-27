Be ready for local disasters with the SD Emergency App equipped with ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 8:18pm
Yvette Urrea Moe
County of San Diego Communications Office
Did you get an earthquake early warning alert on your smartphone for an earthquake near Palomar Observatory seconds after 6:16 p.m. on March 31? The quake shook parts of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. The alert delivered in Spanish and English said, "Earthquake Detected: Drop, Cover, and Hold On."
"We want to remind San Diegans about this safety capability they can easily activate on their smartphones if they have not done so yet. The free SD Emergency app will alert you and give you a small amount of time to protect y...
