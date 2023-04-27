Be ready for local disasters with the SD Emergency App equipped with ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System

This is the notification that accompanied the ShakeReadySD alert that went out on the SD Emergency App on March 31.

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

Did you get an earthquake early warning alert on your smartphone for an earthquake near Palomar Observatory seconds after 6:16 p.m. on March 31? The quake shook parts of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. The alert delivered in Spanish and English said, "Earthquake Detected: Drop, Cover, and Hold On."

"We want to remind San Diegans about this safety capability they can easily activate on their smartphones if they have not done so yet. The free SD Emergency app will alert you and give you a small amount of time to protect y...