Village News

BUSD increases teacher summer school pay

 
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:19pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

In November, the Bonsall Unified School District board approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Bonsall Teachers Association. The April 17 BUSD board meeting included approval of a “side letter” increasing teacher pay for summer school and the Extended School Year special education program.

The 4-0 board vote, with Michael Gaddis absent, increases the hourly pay for summer school and Extended School Year teachers from $40 to $55. An estimated 20 teachers will receive that extra pay for their 7 1/2-hour days.

