BUSD revises independent study policy

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District made independent study a formal program for the 2021-22 school year. The April 17 BUSD board meeting approved revisions to the independent study policy.

Michael Gaddis was unable to attend that board meeting, but the other four board members all supported the revisions to the policy. Many of the changes reflect updated state policies regarding independent study.

“We continue to see that there are families and students who are thriving with independent study,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger.

The coronavirus...