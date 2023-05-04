Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Newcomers club offers something for everyone

 
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:14pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

The Newcomers Club's Cook Along Group enjoys an evening together.

FALLBROOK – April showers brought some flowers, and the girls and some guys enjoyed them on a recent outing to the Carlsbad Flower Fields. Other activities that month included manning the information booth at the annual Avocado Festival, hiking the wetlands trails at Batiquitos Lagoon, cooking with friends and much more.

With twenty-plus regular monthly activities, everything from Pickleball, card games and golf, to cooking, book clubs and wine tours, there is truly something for everyone. For anyone looking to expand their social circle and to engage in the community, Newcomers has somet...



