Pala Casino Spa Resort announces Summer Concert Series

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced their annual Summer Concert Series, starting with country singer Chris Young Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. in the recently remodeled outdoor Starlight Theater. Tickets are on sale at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com or http://www.etix.com.

“We are excited to kick off our annual Summer Concert Series with an amazing performance by country star Chris Young, ” said Coley McAvoy, Pala Casino Spa Resort Spokesperson. “We look forward to seeing guests’ response to the Starlight Theater once remodeling...