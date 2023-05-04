Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino Spa Resort announces Summer Concert Series

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:14pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced their annual Summer Concert Series, starting with country singer Chris Young Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. in the recently remodeled outdoor Starlight Theater. Tickets are on sale at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com or http://www.etix.com.

“We are excited to kick off our annual Summer Concert Series with an amazing performance by country star Chris Young, ” said Coley McAvoy, Pala Casino Spa Resort Spokesperson. “We look forward to seeing guests’ response to the Starlight Theater once remodeling...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 07:34