Pala Casino Spa Resort announces Summer Concert Series
Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:14pm
PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced their annual Summer Concert Series, starting with country singer Chris Young Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. Performances will be held at 8 p.m. in the recently remodeled outdoor Starlight Theater. Tickets are on sale at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com or http://www.etix.com.
“We are excited to kick off our annual Summer Concert Series with an amazing performance by country star Chris Young, ” said Coley McAvoy, Pala Casino Spa Resort Spokesperson. “We look forward to seeing guests’ response to the Starlight Theater once remodeling...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)