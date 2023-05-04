Volunteers took part in the region's largest environmental cleanup

SAN DIEGO COUNTY - As of 3 p.m., April 22, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) reported more than 5,000 registered volunteers, at 107 sites, removed over 57,000 pounds of litter and debris from streets, canyons, parks and the coastline in communities across San Diego County for the 21st Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.

“Although numbers from cleanup sites are still coming in, we can safely say we have reached our goal this year,” said Ann Marie Sack, Director of Community Engagement at ILCSD. “We are thankful for all the volunteers from all corners of San Diego County who celebrated Earth...