Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Volunteers took part in the region's largest environmental cleanup

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:10pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY - As of 3 p.m., April 22, I Love A Clean San Diego (ILACSD) reported more than 5,000 registered volunteers, at 107 sites, removed over 57,000 pounds of litter and debris from streets, canyons, parks and the coastline in communities across San Diego County for the 21st Annual Creek to Bay Cleanup.

“Although numbers from cleanup sites are still coming in, we can safely say we have reached our goal this year,” said Ann Marie Sack, Director of Community Engagement at ILCSD. “We are thankful for all the volunteers from all corners of San Diego County who celebrated Earth...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023