BUSD to use SDCOE anti-phishing program

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Office of Education created a phishing simulation software called Red Herring which is for the sole purpose of cybersecurity awareness activities. The Bonsall Unified School District will be among the districts using that software.

A 4-0 BUSD board vote Monday, April 17, with Michael Gaddis absent, approved an agreement for the Bonsall district to use the SDCOE phishing simulation software. The agreement period ends March 24, 2024, although it may be renewed. The school district will not need to provide payment to the county office for...