Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD to use SDCOE anti-phishing program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2023 at 3:55pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Office of Education created a phishing simulation software called Red Herring which is for the sole purpose of cybersecurity awareness activities. The Bonsall Unified School District will be among the districts using that software.

A 4-0 BUSD board vote Monday, April 17, with Michael Gaddis absent, approved an agreement for the Bonsall district to use the SDCOE phishing simulation software. The agreement period ends March 24, 2024, although it may be renewed. The school district will not need to provide payment to the county office for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 06:37