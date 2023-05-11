Arbor Day is a job well done

FALLBROOK – Save Our Forest/FLC, the Fallbrook Garden Club supported by Roger Boddaert, the Treeman of Fallbrook, all came together to celebrate National Arbor Day April 29 at Live Oak Park.

In the Botanical Garden developed by the garden club over many years, they planted two California Natives. They are Catalina Ironwood and West Redbud. Both will bring beautiful blossoms to their palette of mostly natives, with a few drought tolerant plants. It is an excellent spot for folks to come see what they look like when converting from thirsty plants to drought tolerant ones.

Arbor Day is a...