Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The Coach's Couch

From victim to victor – Emotional and verbal abuse, part 2

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:10am



Heidi Simmons

Certified Life Coach

In Part 1 of our series on emotional and verbal abuse, we defined emotional abuse as negative and hurtful behavior used to control, belittle, show indifference and undermine another person. Verbal abuse is a systematic, ongoing use of harmful words, which includes bullying, yelling, ridiculing and false accusations.

Both behaviors are manipulative and work in tandem, to crush the confidence and self-worth of another. Whether inflicted by a spouse, family member, co-worker, boss or friend, to stop this vicious “cycle” of abuse takes awareness, tools...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/11/2023 12:01