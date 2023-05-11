County to identify affordable senior housing sites in Fallbrook

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego will be exploring potential sites for affordable senior housing in Fallbrook.

A 3-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote May 2, with Terra Lawson-Remer and Nathan Fletcher not present, directed the county’s Chief Administrative Officer to explore opportunities to acquire land in Fallbrook for the development of affordable senior housing and directed the CAO to return to the board with an identified property or properties and funding options including recommendations to utilize up to $2.5 million of unassigned general fund bal...