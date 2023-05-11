LAFCO allows passage by four-vote majority

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

If all eight board members of San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission are present for a vote a majority of five votes will be required. LAFCO had previously required five positive votes for any action to pass, but the May 1 LAFCO meeting modified that to allow passage with four votes if five to seven commissioners are present.

The original proposal was to allow a majority of any quorum. A compromise to allow passage with four votes if that is the majority of the members present was approved on a 7-1 vote with Jo MacKenzie of the Vista Irrigat...