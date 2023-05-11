Monserate DAR daughter Boyd turns 100

FALLBROOK – At their April 20 Monserate DAR Chapter meeting, members celebrated Laverne Boyd as she was turning 100 years old on April 22. Boyd has been a member of Daughters of the American Revolution for over 42 years; she has held the office of Monserate Chapter Regent four times and contributed many hours to the chapter.

Boyd has also held national positions. She has shared her talents with her nation many times over. Boyd has 20 patriots who fought in the American Revolutionary War in her family tree. Chapter registrar Maureen Hudson composed a booklet with information on each one of...