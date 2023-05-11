One-time $4,000 grant program opens for low income families hurt by COVID-19
Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:02am
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
A couple thousand low-income San Diego County families and seniors hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic could receive $4,000 in cash to help them recover, County and Jewish Family Service leaders announced May 5.
The one-time, $4,000 allocations are intended to help low-income people who live in the 39 county zip codes hit the hardest by COVID-19, particularly families and seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless.
County Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, County Health and Human Services Agency officials and leaders from Jewish Family Servic...
