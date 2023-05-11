One-time $4,000 grant program opens for low income families hurt by COVID-19

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

A couple thousand low-income San Diego County families and seniors hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic could receive $4,000 in cash to help them recover, County and Jewish Family Service leaders announced May 5.

The one-time, $4,000 allocations are intended to help low-income people who live in the 39 county zip codes hit the hardest by COVID-19, particularly families and seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless.

County Board Chairwoman Nora Vargas, County Health and Human Services Agency officials and leaders from Jewish Family Servic...