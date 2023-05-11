Pathway Communications accepts BUSD contracts for cabling, audio visual upgrades
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Bonsall Unified School District board meeting Monday, April 17, included the award of a pair of contracts to Pathway Communications Ltd.
One board action awarded Pathway Communications a contract for low-voltage cabling installation and repairs if necessary. The other board vote awarded Pathway Communications a contract to upgrade and repair the audio visual systems at the Bonsall Community Center, Bonsall Elementary School and Bonsall West Elementary School. Both contracts were approved on 4-0 votes, with Michael Gaddis absent.
