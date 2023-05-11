Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pathway Communications accepts BUSD contracts for cabling, audio visual upgrades

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:42am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board meeting Monday, April 17, included the award of a pair of contracts to Pathway Communications Ltd.

One board action awarded Pathway Communications a contract for low-voltage cabling installation and repairs if necessary. The other board vote awarded Pathway Communications a contract to upgrade and repair the audio visual systems at the Bonsall Community Center, Bonsall Elementary School and Bonsall West Elementary School. Both contracts were approved on 4-0 votes, with Michael Gaddis absent.

Pathway Communications...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/11/2023 13:11