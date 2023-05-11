Possible scammers use tragedies to pull heartstrings

May 2023 in Fallbrook - One of the signs carried in the intersection of South Mission and Ammunition roads last week on multiple days. The signs claimed that the family needed money for a 7-year-old girl who has brain cancer. The cash app used is the same as other signs seen months earlier. Village News/AC Investigations photo

Julie Reeder and Tony Campbell, AC Investigations

Last week there was a group of people, who appeared to be family, soliciting donations in the intersection of South Mission and Ammunition roads. The solicitors were on the sidewalks, in the crosswalks and going in between lanes, pulling heartstrings and collecting money from motorists. Village News spoke with two of the solicitors. One young woman said the money was for her 7-year-old niece who is still in the hospital with brain cancer.

The signs this time said they were raising money for the 7-year-old's medical expenses.

Two weeks ago,...