Village News

Ortega organizes Antonio Garra Day event

 
Last updated 5/10/2023



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although the Pala area was part of the Luiseno region – there were no formal boundaries between tribal lands, but often mountains separated tribes – in 1903, the Cupeno people were evicted from their Warner Springs land and relocated to the Pala reservation. Pala Tribal Council member Eric Ortega, who is also the assistant station manager of Pala Rez Radio, is Cupeno and organizes the annual Antonio Garra Day event in Old Town San Diego which tells the story of the Cupeno leader who was executed in San Diego in January 1852.

This year Antonio Garra Da...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

